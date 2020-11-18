Paul William May Jr., age 58, of Jackson, Ohio went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family after a brief battle with cancer. He was born October 18th, 1962 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Paul W. May Sr. and Shirley (Moore) May.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Barbara (Booth) May of Jackson, Ohio; sons: Paul "Will"(Valerie) May III of Jackson, Ohio, Joshua (Cassie) May of Jackson, Ohio, Thomas (Vynessa) May of Jackson, Ohio, and Robert (Beth Ann) May of Chillicothe, Ohio; daughter, Bethany (Brady) Reynolds of Jackson, Ohio; 12 grandchildren: William, Bryce, Noah, Noelle, Bryce, Bryn, Warren, Bryleigh, Tyler, Holden, Pauline, and Ryker; brother, Franklin "Doug" (Linda) May of Chillicothe, Ohio; sisters, Belva Henderson of Louisa, Kentucky and Rebecca (Gordon) Hatfield of Beaver, Ohio; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Mustain.
Paul was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes Fan, a Christian, and a family man. He enjoyed spending time with them camping, fishing, and just being together. He also enjoyed working on vehicles with his boys.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 21st, 2020 from 10AM-2PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral of Jackson. Funeral services will follow at 2PM at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Coy officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. Per CDC and governor guidelines, everyone is required to wear a mask while indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.