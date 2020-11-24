1/1
Peggy Sue Osborne
1959 - 2020
Peggy Sue Osborne, 61, of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly Friday afternoon, November 20, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center.

She was born March 24, 1959 in Chillicothe, Ohio, daughter of the late Eugene Price and Loretta Joyce (Stout) Cash.

Surviving are her two children, Christopher (Anna) Shanton, and Stephanie (Tony Stansberry) Hankins; her grandchildren, Ty Shanton, Gabe Shanton, Aerial Stansberry, Keirra Stansberry, and Anthony Stansberry; a great-grandson, Owen Henson; a sister, Cheryl Mahon; her good friend, Dale Hankins; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Keith Graves and Victor Price.

Peggy was currently working as the Program Director for Vantage Aging. In December 2015, she received her Bachelors in Education from the Ohio University Chillicothe Campus. She was the former President of the Altrusa International District Five in Chillicothe, and a member of the Women's Auxiliary VFW Post 108.

In accordance with her wishes, private services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Her online memorial guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
