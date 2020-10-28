Phillip Dale Carter, 75, of Adelphi, went to be with the Lord on October 26, 2020. He was born January 3, 1945 and was the son of the late Verne and Betty (Smith) Carter. Dale was retired from FPE after 25 years of service. He was a 1963 graduate of Logan Elm High School and a member of Adelphi United Methodist Church . Dale enjoyed woodworking, watching his grandchildren participate in 4-H activities and play sports, and spending time with his family and friends. Most of all, he enjoyed bringing laughter to others through stories and jokes. He will be remembered for his favorite reminder, "Keep smiling"



Dale is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ann Berry Carter. He was the loving father of Kimberly and James Sellman, Patricia and Dale Pike, and Barry and Julie Carter. He is survived by his grandchildren, Amanda Sellman, Bryer and (Mikayla Coleman) Sellman, Andrew Carter, and Phillip Pike. He was the beloved sibling of Neal Carter, Billy and (Sandra) Carter, Nancy Gaskins, Rebecca and Wayne Conrad, Jackie Crabtree, Rick and Cathy Carter, and Brian "Barney" Carter. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Dale is reunited with his parents, Vern and Betty Smith Carter of Tarlton, and sisters Mary Kempton, Carolyn Grubb, and Elizabeth VanGundy.



Keeping with Dale's wishes, a cremation is being arranged by the Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Adelphi United Methodist Church, 11879 Main St., Adelphi, OH 43101. A time to visit with the family will immediately follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Adelphi United Methodist Church

