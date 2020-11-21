1/
Phyllis G. Alderman
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis G. Alderman, 90 of Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio died 5:23 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio.

Phyllis was born January 31, 1930 in Caldwell, West Virginia the daughter of the late Ashford Persinger and Mary Grey (Burdett) Persinger. On February 28, 1948. Phyllis was united in marriage to Milton Wesley Alderman, who preceded her in death on May 4, 2016.

Surviving are six sons, Wayne and Pamela of Kingston, Ohio, Oscar W. and Vikki of Dublin, Ohio, Rodney W. and Kathy of Vinton, Ohio, A. Lynn and Cindy of Circleville, Ohio, Rick K. and Sandy of Waverly, Ohio and Gordon K. and Tammy of Fortuna, California, daughter, Cheryl Ann Prewitt of Waverly, Ohio, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren, two brothers, Ashford G (Marthina) Persinger and Robert A. (Hazel) Persinger, and a sister, Joyce L. (Larry) Bolt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three sisters, Zelma Whited, Doris Loomis, and Shelby Craft.
Phyllis was a member of the Waverly Grace United Methodist Church, Homemaker and past Matron of Waverly Chapter #99 O.E.S.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio with Aaron Overly officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.
www.boyerfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
12:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Boyer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyer Funeral Home
125 W 2nd Street
Waverly, OH 45690-1305
(740) 947-2161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved