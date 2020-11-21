Phyllis G. Alderman, 90 of Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio died 5:23 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe, Ohio.Phyllis was born January 31, 1930 in Caldwell, West Virginia the daughter of the late Ashford Persinger and Mary Grey (Burdett) Persinger. On February 28, 1948. Phyllis was united in marriage to Milton Wesley Alderman, who preceded her in death on May 4, 2016.Surviving are six sons, Wayne and Pamela of Kingston, Ohio, Oscar W. and Vikki of Dublin, Ohio, Rodney W. and Kathy of Vinton, Ohio, A. Lynn and Cindy of Circleville, Ohio, Rick K. and Sandy of Waverly, Ohio and Gordon K. and Tammy of Fortuna, California, daughter, Cheryl Ann Prewitt of Waverly, Ohio, fifteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren, two brothers, Ashford G (Marthina) Persinger and Robert A. (Hazel) Persinger, and a sister, Joyce L. (Larry) Bolt.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three sisters, Zelma Whited, Doris Loomis, and Shelby Craft.Phyllis was a member of the Waverly Grace United Methodist Church, Homemaker and past Matron of Waverly Chapter #99 O.E.S.Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio with Aaron Overly officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Union Cemetery, Denver Road, Waverly, Ohio.The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday.