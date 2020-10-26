1/1
Priscilla Gullefer Osborn DuPuy
1937 - 2020
Priscilla Gullefer Osborn DuPuy, 89, lifetime Portsmouth, resident, died peacefully at her residence, Hillview Retirement Center, on October 24, 2020. She was born July 22, 1931, in Detroit, MI, the daughter of the late Commander Wendell G. Osborn and Lena Appel Osborn.

She was preceded in death by her son Richard Ellis DuPuy, Jr. She is survived by her husband Richard Ellis DuPuy, Sr., whom she married in 1950. Also surviving are her two daughters Sandra (Eddie) Marshall of New Boston and Sharon DuPuy (Joe DeRoche) of Chicago, IL. Also four grandchildren: Kathryn Marshall of Minford, Matthew (Danielle) Marshall of Atlanta, GA, Abigail Marshall of Akron, Vena (Brian) Marshall Gamble of Canton, and one great grandson, Lorcan Gamble.

She was a 1949 graduate of Portsmouth High School and a member of Cornerstone Methodist Church. She worked for several years at The Stitchery in Portsmouth. Private family services and final resting place at Wheelersburg Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern Ohio or Scioto County Animal Shelter.

F.C. Daehler Mortuary caring for the family.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2020.
