Ralph Arlan Cox, 81, of Chillicothe, died November 5, 2020 at the Ohio State University Medical Center, following a brief illness.



He was born January 28, 1939 in Ross Co. to the late William Ralph and Ima Mae Mossbarger Cox. On January 3, 1965 he married Nancy L. Kenz Cox, who survives. Also surviving are three children, Greg (Donnie) Cox, New Bremen, Douglas (Sandy) Cox, Chillicothe and Miki (Tony) Tarter, Kingston; 10 grandchildren, Morgan (Evan) Pruitt, Jared (Sara) Cox, Calib (Mary) Cox, Bryon (Heather) Cox, Tori Cox, Caydon Cox, Brittani (Chris) Tarter, Brooklyn (Duncan) McQueen, Anthony Tarter, and Chase Tarter; five great-grandchildren, Cora, Hadley Mailey, Kohen, and Dominic; and two sisters, Sharon (Jon) Yates, New Philadelphia, and Karen Holdren.



Mr. Cox retired as a Quality Control Supervisor from Mead Paper Company, and was a former president of the Paper Workers Union, Local 731. He served in the US Army Reserves and served 50 years on the Board of Directors of Homeland Credit Union. Arlan truly enjoyed being on his tractor and his McDonald's coffee.



Mr. Cox was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, where calling hours will be held 3:00-7:00 pm Monday. Arlan was also an active member of the Chillicothe Evening Lions Club, who will hold a Lions Memorial Service at 7:00 pm Monday, concluding calling hours at the church. Private funeral and graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chillicothe Evening Lions Club, PO Box 567, Chillicothe, OH 45601.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store