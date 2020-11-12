1/1
Ray E. Myers
1935 - 2020
Ray E. Myers, 84, of Chillicothe, formerly of Athens, OH, passed from this earth November 8, 2020, with his loving wife of 64 years at his side.

Ray was born December 6, 1935 near Racine, OH, to the late Rena and Edward Myers. On May 13, 1956, he married Grace E. Jones. Together they had two children, Daniel and Sue.

Ray served in the United States Army 1958-1960. He retired from Ohio University after 32 years of service, having started on the loading docks and working up to being a purchasing agent. He was a member of the Athens Church of Christ and attended the Adena Road Church of Christ in Chillicothe. He and Grace moved to Chillicothe in 2006, at which time he joined the Chillicothe Art League. He was a talented landscape artist and held several showings in the Chillicothe area. He and Grace were active members of AMVETS Post 4, until the time of his illness in October 2016. They particularly enjoyed helping with Special Olympics. Ray donated many hours to the Good Samaritan food pantry. He volunteered for multiple community projects, as well. He was an avid fan of sprint car dirt track racing, and in their younger years, Ray and Grace, enjoyed fishing and riding their motorcycle together.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Grace, who tirelessly cared for him at home; his daughter, Sue (Beryl) Elliott; granddaughters Sarah (Tyler) Hettinger and Carol (Kyle) Whissen; grandson Luke Sinclair; great-grandsons Levi Hettinger and Levi Whissen; brother Mike (Margie) Myers; brother-in-law Walter (Karen) Jones; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Daniel, his parents, his brother, Ron Myers, and an infant sister.

Honoring Ray's wishes, there will be a private graveside service with no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Ray's honor to The American Stroke Association (a division of the American Heart Association), 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674 or to the Adena Road Church of Christ, 900 Orange St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
November 11, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Stroke Association
