1/1
Raymond Edward Campbell
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Edward Campbell, age 65, of Oak Hill, passed away October 27, 2020 at Holzer ER in Jackson. He was born March 27, 1955 in McArthur, Ohio to the late Lenvil Campbell and Marilyn (Zinn) Hill.

Raymond was a 1975 graduate of Oak Hill High School. He worked for Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (SOCF) for ten years before transferring to Madison Correctional Institute (MaCI) where he worked for another twenty years before retirement. He was also a member of Scioto Lodge #6 in Chillicothe, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife, Pamela (Leonard) Campbell, of Oak Hill; daughter, Stephanie (Matt) Lyon, of Beaver, Ohio; son, Anthony (Amy) Campbell, of New Holland, Ohio; brother David Allen (Kathy) Ward, of Oak Hill; three grandsons, Braylen and Tanner Campbell, of New Holland, Ohio; and Steven Matthew Lyon Jr., of Beaver, Ohio; mother-in-law, Kathryn Leonard; two brothers-in-law, Myron and Terry Leonard, both of Oak Hill; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Also surviving is one special little girl, Kenley Keefer, who was like a granddaughter.

In addition to his parents, Raymond is preceded in death by his nephew, James (Jimmy) Ward.

Raymond enjoyed fishing with his fishing buddies; Terry Lee, Ryan, and Tyler. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Friends may call Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4-7:30 PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill with Masonic services to follow at 7:30 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Bryon Carmon officiating. Burial will follow in C.M. Cemetery in Oak Hill. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is to wear a mask while indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home
202 W Maple Ave
Oak Hill, OH 45656
(740) 682-6696
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved