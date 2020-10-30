Raymond Edward Campbell, age 65, of Oak Hill, passed away October 27, 2020 at Holzer ER in Jackson. He was born March 27, 1955 in McArthur, Ohio to the late Lenvil Campbell and Marilyn (Zinn) Hill.
Raymond was a 1975 graduate of Oak Hill High School. He worked for Southern Ohio Correctional Facility (SOCF) for ten years before transferring to Madison Correctional Institute (MaCI) where he worked for another twenty years before retirement. He was also a member of Scioto Lodge #6 in Chillicothe, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela (Leonard) Campbell, of Oak Hill; daughter, Stephanie (Matt) Lyon, of Beaver, Ohio; son, Anthony (Amy) Campbell, of New Holland, Ohio; brother David Allen (Kathy) Ward, of Oak Hill; three grandsons, Braylen and Tanner Campbell, of New Holland, Ohio; and Steven Matthew Lyon Jr., of Beaver, Ohio; mother-in-law, Kathryn Leonard; two brothers-in-law, Myron and Terry Leonard, both of Oak Hill; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Also surviving is one special little girl, Kenley Keefer, who was like a granddaughter.
In addition to his parents, Raymond is preceded in death by his nephew, James (Jimmy) Ward.
Raymond enjoyed fishing with his fishing buddies; Terry Lee, Ryan, and Tyler. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Friends may call Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4-7:30 PM at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill with Masonic services to follow at 7:30 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM with Pastor Bryon Carmon officiating. Burial will follow in C.M. Cemetery in Oak Hill. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is to wear a mask while indoors and practice proper social distancing procedures. Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.