Rella Dean Tackett
Rella Dean Tackett passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Pike County, Kentucky in 1936.

She was united in marriage to John V. Mullins, who preceded her in death. To that union were born seven children and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Three of her children preceded her in death, leaving four to mourn her passing.

Rella later married Frank Tackett, who preceded her in death in 2018 after 15 years of marriage. After Frank's passing, her daughter Saundra left her home in Alabama and moved to Ohio in order to stay with and take of her.

Rella was a great Christian woman for 65 years and she loved her children and grandchildren with a passion.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at the Little Pearl Church in Vinton, Ohio with Bro. Greg Sowards officiating. Burial will follow in the Vinton Memorial Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 beginning at 6 p.m. and continuing throughout the evening.

Cox Burkitt Funeral Home in Beaver, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Burkitt Funeral Home
5856 Beaver Pike
Beaver, OH 45613
(740) 226-2492
