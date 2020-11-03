Richard C. Ames, 71, of Chillicothe, died 6 p.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born February 27, 1949, in Montgomery County, Ohio to the late Alva F. and Dolly F. Varvel Ames.
Surviving are his "wife", Sarah Miller, of Chillicothe.
Richard served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
