Richard Elliott Sanford
1971 - 2020
Richard Elliott Sanford, 49, of Chillicothe, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 10, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 5, 1971 in Chillicothe, Ohio, son to Richard E. and Susan W. (Young) Sanford.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister, Shelby Castle; his two brothers, Scott Sanford and Benjamin Sanford; nieces and nephews, Samantha Castle, Thomas Ridings, Scott Sanford, and Raylah Sanford; a great-nephew, Kaidyn Castle-Dart; two aunts, Nancy Kent, and Berdana Speakman; his two good friends, Josh Crawford and Dale Bennett; as well as numerous other extended family members and friends.

Rich worked as a farm hand since he was a teenager, and spent much of his time working at the Andy Corcoran Farm in Chillicothe. He loved working on the farm and enjoyed cars.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public calling hours or services at this time. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
