Richard M. Russell
1942 - 2020
Richard M. Russell, Sr., 78, of Londonderry, died 1:10 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born June 23, 1942, in Circleville, Ohio, to the late Floyd and Mabel Williams Russell. On August 6, 1988, he married the former Darla Shaffer, who survives, of Londonderry.

Surviving are children, Elizabeth (Danny) Russell, of Circleville, Richard M. (Rhonda) Russell, Jr., of Ray, Terry (Kathy) Russell, of Londonderry, Debbie (Tony Neil) Russell, of Springfield, Donnie Humphrey and Tina Wagner, both of Columbus; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Arnette, of South Bloomfield and Dory Burris, of Stoutsville; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Darla; sons, Jeffrey Ray Castle and Jeffrey Walter Russell; and 8 brothers and sisters.

Richard was a heavy equipment operator.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests, memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. 2nd St. Chillicothe, OH 45601.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Paul Layberger officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 12 to 2 p.m. prior to the service on Friday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Calling hours
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
NOV
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
