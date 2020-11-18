1/
Rickey Dee Wilburn
1967 - 2020
Rickey Dee Wilburn, 53, of Wheelersburg, died from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was born July 21, 1967 in Portsmouth to the late Carl and Shirley Wilburn.

A 1986 graduate of Wheelersburg High School, he was a union Millwright. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Wilburn Jr. Rickey is remembered with love by Lisa A. Wilburn; their sons, Uriah Brayden Wilburn and Jacob Douglas Arnett (Jazmin); a granddaughter, Liberty Arnett; one sister, Teresa Appling; two brothers, Dale Wilburn and James "JD" Wilburn (Kristy); a nephew, whom his parents raised, Chris Wilburn (Tricia) and several nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved. He will be sadly missed and forever in our hearts.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private interment services will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Rickey's life will be held 5:00-7:00pm Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home Ltd
11623 Gallia Pike Rd
Wheelersburg, OH 45694
(740) 574-2543
November 18, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family.
Bill Woodrum
Classmate
November 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Kim Gammon
Acquaintance
