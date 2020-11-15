1/1
Rita A. Ousley
1937 - 2020
Rita A. Ousley, age 82, of McArthur, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born December 1, 1937, in Wellston, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry E. Moshier and Edith Pauline Hutchison Moshier.

Rita was a former employee of the Pants Factory in Wellston, but her main job in life was being a homemaker and taking care of everyone else. Rita always enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo and traveling, as well as visiting and spending time with her family.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Mary Lou and Troy Thacker of Wellston; son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Renee Whittington of Canal Winchester; daughters-in-law, Grace Whittington of Wellston and Karen Whittington of Creola; sister, Clara Murray of McArthur; along with 6 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, 1 great-great- grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Hermal Ousley in 1996; sons, Ralph Whittington and Fred Whittington; siblings, Mary Margaret Moshier, Charles Moshier, Nancy J. Gill, Harry Moshier, Jr., and Wilma J. Moshier; and nephew, Steve Moshier.

Calling hours will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 5 to 8 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will be Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home with Don Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the Elk Cemetery. For those choosing to attend the services, facial coverings are required inside the building along with the practice of social distancing.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
NOV
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
Funeral services provided by
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
740-384-2424
Memories & Condolences
November 14, 2020
Mary Lou and family,
Sorry to hear about the passing of your Mother. You have our deepest sympathy.
Michael & Kathy (McManis) Sowers
Classmate
November 13, 2020
We love you Grandma, and always will. You were an amazing woman. You will always hold a special place in our hearts. Rest in peace dear, sweet Grandma, you will be missed more than you could ever know.

Love,
Chris, Tammy, Brock & Brogan Whitington
Tammy Whitington
Grandchild
November 13, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. I remember Rita during some very difficult times and how good a Mother she was.
Sharon Salmons
Acquaintance
November 13, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lee A Lonchar
November 13, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. love becky
rebecca lippert
Friend
