Rita A. Ousley, age 82, of McArthur, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. She was born December 1, 1937, in Wellston, Ohio, daughter of the late Harry E. Moshier and Edith Pauline Hutchison Moshier.
Rita was a former employee of the Pants Factory in Wellston, but her main job in life was being a homemaker and taking care of everyone else. Rita always enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo and traveling, as well as visiting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Mary Lou and Troy Thacker of Wellston; son and daughter-in-law, Dean and Renee Whittington of Canal Winchester; daughters-in-law, Grace Whittington of Wellston and Karen Whittington of Creola; sister, Clara Murray of McArthur; along with 6 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, 1 great-great- grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her husband, Hermal Ousley in 1996; sons, Ralph Whittington and Fred Whittington; siblings, Mary Margaret Moshier, Charles Moshier, Nancy J. Gill, Harry Moshier, Jr., and Wilma J. Moshier; and nephew, Steve Moshier.
Calling hours will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 5 to 8 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Funeral service will be Sunday, November 15, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the McWilliams Funeral Home with Don Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in the Elk Cemetery. For those choosing to attend the services, facial coverings are required inside the building along with the practice of social distancing.
