1/
Robert A. "Bob Marley" Morris
05/21/1938
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Morris "Bob Marley", 82, of Clarksburg, died on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 3:56 p.m. at the Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. He was born on Saturday, May 21, 1938 in Ross County, the son of the late David Roy and Naomi Brown Morris. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Kaye Richards.

He is survived by three children, Michael Scott Morris and Robert A. Morris, Jr. both of Clarksburg and Shannon (Mark) Ater of Frankfort, three grandchildren, Brock Wayne Ater, Cody Bryson Ater and Brandon Adkins. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Steinhauser and Beverly Letts and one brother, David Morris.

Bob was a 1956 graduate of Clarksburg High School where he was on the basketball team. He is a veteran of the United States Navy. Bob was retired and he had worked at the Flintkote Company and the Budd Company. Bob was a vital part of the Coffee Club at Pettit's in Clarksburg.

In keeping with Bob's wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial contribution be made in his memory to the charity of your choice. Family and friends are asked to sign and leave a memory of Bob on his online register at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ebright Funeral Home
55 West Springfield Street
Frankfort, OH 45628
(740) 998-2571
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ebright Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved