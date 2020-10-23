Robert A. Morris "Bob Marley", 82, of Clarksburg, died on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 3:56 p.m. at the Adena Regional Medical Center, Chillicothe. He was born on Saturday, May 21, 1938 in Ross County, the son of the late David Roy and Naomi Brown Morris. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Kaye Richards.
He is survived by three children, Michael Scott Morris and Robert A. Morris, Jr. both of Clarksburg and Shannon (Mark) Ater of Frankfort, three grandchildren, Brock Wayne Ater, Cody Bryson Ater and Brandon Adkins. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Steinhauser and Beverly Letts and one brother, David Morris.
Bob was a 1956 graduate of Clarksburg High School where he was on the basketball team. He is a veteran of the United States Navy. Bob was retired and he had worked at the Flintkote Company and the Budd Company. Bob was a vital part of the Coffee Club at Pettit's in Clarksburg.
In keeping with Bob's wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held. The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial contribution be made in his memory to the charity of your choice
