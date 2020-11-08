Robert B. Casari, 94, of Chillicothe, died at 3:40pm November 4, 2020, following a brief illness.



He was born August 29, 1926, in Lincoln, NE, to the late Herman B. and Josephine (Francis) Casari. On July 19, 1968, he married the former Joan M. Bowers, who survives.



Also surviving are their children: Carol Smith, Manassas, VA, Sharon DeVoss, of Lincoln, NE, Jeannie Golden, of Cleves, OH, and Michael Maxey, of Gahanna; 5 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a brother Burke Casari, of Lincoln, NE. He was predeceased by a son Charles "Chip" Maxey III and a brother Allen Casari.



Bob served his country in the US Navy and worked as a mechanical engineer for Martin-Marietta for 41 years. He was a member of Brookside Church and the Ross Co. Historical Society, served on the Board of Directors of Adena Regional Medical Center and the Ross Co. Genealogy Society Board of Directors. Bob was an avid pre-WWI airplane enthusiast and authored a book detailing early aviation.



Funeral services will be held at 1pm Wednesday, November 10, at Brookside Church, 2215 Egypt Pike, with Pastors Ryan Bash, David Dean and Ralph Hux officiating. Military graveside services will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 11am until 1pm Wednesday at the church.

