Roberta J (Bentley) Maynard
1942 - 2020
Roberta J. Bentley Maynard, 78 of Portsmouth, Ohio passed away, Thursday, November 5, 2020.

She was born, September 8, 1942 in Columbus, Ohio. A daughter of the late, Charles E. Bentley and Edna L. Booth Madden.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James W. "Bud" Maynard, Jr. A daughter, Shawna K. Maynard Wilfong, 2 great-grandchildren, Jace D. Birchfield and Kendall Cheyenne Adkins and also a brother in law, Donald E. Maynard.

She is survived by her children, Angela (Mark) Jenkins, James W. (Lois) Maynard, III, Sonja L. Crisp, Stephanie J. (Jeff) Maynard, and an "adopted" son, David.

She was also the loving Grandmother to 13 grandchildren, Tracy, Mark, Amanda, Judy, James, IV, Tiffany, Courtney, Jessica, Kimberly, Haylee, Allyssa, Alliyah and Dallas. She also had 18 great grandchildren to love.

She is also survived by her sister, Lena K. (Dale) Hornikle and a brother, Stanley (Myrna)Holloway.

Graveside services will be on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Scioto Burial Park, Rushtown, Ohio. With Rick Ratliff, officiating. Family can arrive 1 hour before the service.

We will have a few masks available should you need one.

Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home, in South Shore, Ky, is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Scioto Burial Park
NOV
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Scioto Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Crockett L Reed Funeral Home
258 Biggs Ln
South Shore, KY 41175
(606) 932-2021
Memories & Condolences
November 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Roy Stevens
Friend
November 8, 2020
Roberta was my best friend of fifty seven years. She was a dedicated Christian, she is with her Lord, mother, and MANY other family members and friends. She loved her family. I will never forget her kindness, and her friendship. God's anointing and favor was on her life. My prayers are for all of you, Angie, James, Sonja, and Stephanie. I share in your grieving. With Love and Prayers.
Roy Stevens
Friend
November 8, 2020
You will be missed,I know you are in heaven singing with the angels.
Shirley Joyce
Friend
November 8, 2020
She was my good friend..We attended church together for many years. I will love and miss you always.. You are with the LORD now and smiling down at us.. Rest in Peace my dear friend...
Joelene Patton Distel
Friend
November 8, 2020
