Rollie Vernon Fetherolf, age 98, of Hamden, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Jenkins Care Community in Wellston.
He was born November 1, 1922 in Hocking County, Ohio to the late Pearl F. and Bessie M. (Reid) Fetherolf. Rollie graduated from Laurelville High School in 1940. He was a veteran of the United States Army, who served during WWII in the Eighth Infantry Division. Rollie retired from Columbia Gas of Ohio in 1981.
He was a member of the Hamden United Methodist Church, and in his spare time, he always enjoyed woodworking and traveling. Rollie was married to Alice Mae (Johnston) Fetherolf. Following Alice's death, he married Judith (Barron Matheney) Fetherolf. Three children were born to Rollie and Alice: Steven Fetherolf (Carol), Kathy Best (Jim) and the late Keith Fetherolf (Pat). After marrying Judith, two step-children joined the family: Lucinda Bolinger (Steve) and Jack Matheney (Lynn). Rollie is also survived by four grandchildren, Stephanie Hawk (Jarrod), Scott Best (Kathleen), Shawn Fetherolf (Lauren) and Adam Fetherolf (Liz Maxwell); and fifteen great-grandchildren: Jace McKenzie, Braylon Hawk, Austen Fetherolf, Ashley Fetherolf, Hailey Fetherolf, Jimmy Best, Isabel Best, Emma Best, Corinne Best, Tessa Fetherolf, Aiden Fetherolf, Marcus Matheney, Jozi Matheney, Lucas Matheney and Levi Matheney. Rollie was the youngest of his siblings and was preceded in death by all of his older brothers and sisters, Howard, Melvin, Dallas, Florence, Blanche and Mildred.
Graveside service will be Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 1 P.M. at the Green Summit Cemetery in Adelphi, Ohio with Pastor Daniel Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Rollie's memory be given to the Hamden United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 325, Hamden, Ohio 45634. Arrangements are under the direction of the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston.
