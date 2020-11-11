Sending my prayers and love to this wonder mans family and close friends. I met Ron at Danbarry where I was given my first job. He started my nickname of “Kayla Girl” He always knew how to put a smile on my face and make my worst days turn to the best. He would always show me pictures of his dog and we would laugh at our overweight cats together. I still have the small wooden cross he gave me over six years ago. Ron will surely he missed.

Kayla Daniels-Houseman

Coworker