1/1
Ronald E. Ross
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald E. Ross, 78, of Chillicothe, passed away at 12:57 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020, at Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 14, 1941, in Columbus, OH to Mary Brown.

Surviving is children, Roni Lynn (Bob) McFerren, Warren (Jodie) Jordan, Lori (Toni) Jordan, Rhonda (Bill) Lott, Jodi (Brian) Bowen, and Jawnie (Armando) DiBernardo; grand and great-grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Ann (Johnny). He was predeceased by his mother, Mary McDill, and father, Leroy Ross.

Ronald was a retired truck driver for Martin Brower and was a U.S. Vietnam Army veteran.

Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort, OH. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 10, 2020
I met Ron when I got a job at the local theater. Ron worked hard, and had a huge heart. He gave us all wooden crosses which I still have . I Spent a lot of shifts closing with Ron , he always had an awesome story or lesson for me to learn , always.
Ryan
Coworker
November 10, 2020
Sending my prayers and love to this wonder mans family and close friends. I met Ron at Danbarry where I was given my first job. He started my nickname of “Kayla Girl” He always knew how to put a smile on my face and make my worst days turn to the best. He would always show me pictures of his dog and we would laugh at our overweight cats together. I still have the small wooden cross he gave me over six years ago. Ron will surely he missed.
Kayla Daniels-Houseman
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved