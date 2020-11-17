Rosella Riepenhoff, 97, of Wheelersburg, went to be with her Lord on Friday, November 13, 2020 at SOMC Hospice Center. Born on August 3, 1923 in New Boston, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Gladys Krueger Metzler and a member of Wheelersburg United Methodist Church, where she was involved in youth activities for several years.



Rosella enjoyed baking, having baked over 100 wedding cakes, was a member of the New Boston Homemakers for over 50 years, and served as it's president for 45 years. She was also a member of Scioto County Homemakers for over 50 years.



Preceding her in death were her husband, Carl Riepenhoff, and a brother, George Metzler.



Surviving are two sons, Ronald (Janet) Riepenhoff of Sciotoville and Larry Riepenhoff of Wheelersburg; ten grandchildren, Brian, Rodney, Vanessa, Jessica, Larry II, Missi, Jayson, Nikki, Jamie and Laura and eighteen fantastic great-grandchildren, Vash, Avery, Devin, Marissa, Jayla, Melissa Grace, Caleb, Abigail, Hannah, Jaylea, Michael, Brooklyn, S. J., Hope, Rielly, Brady, Cooper and Miranda.



A Celebration of Rosella's Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Pastor Perry Prosch officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Memory Gardens.



The family will receive guests at Brant's from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday.



Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store