1/1
Ruby Mae Campbell
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Mae Campbell, 87, of West Portsmouth, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 30, 2020 at River Run in Portsmouth. She was born August 10, 1933 in Wayne, WVA to the late Carl and Gertrude (Perdue) Cunningham. Ruby was a graduate of Portsmouth West High School and was a member of Portsmouth Apostolic Church.

Ruby is survived by a son, Thomas Campbell and wife, Dora of West Portsmouth; two daughters, Shirley Campbell of Portsmouth and Teresa Estep of Portsmouth; two brothers, Carl Fredrick Cunningham of Lordstown and John Cunningham of Norwalk; one sister, Carol Boyd of Columbus; Eleven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Douglas Campbell and Michael Campbell; three brothers, Donald, Charles and Ronald Cunningham; and a special sister-in-law and friend, Judy Cunningham.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Portsmouth Apostolic Church with Pastor Randy Schintzious officiating with interment to follow at Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call one hour prior to the services on Sunday at the church. Arraignments are under the direction of the D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in New Boston. Online condolences may be left at www.DWSwickFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Portsmouth Apostolic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – New Boston Chapel
1104 Harrisonville Avenue
New Boston, OH 45662
(740) 456-4133
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – New Boston Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tim
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved