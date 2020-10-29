Sandra K. Copley, 71 of Scioto Furnace died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at her home. She was born March 1, 1949 in Portsmouth to the late Charles and Frances Scott Copley. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers; Andy and Donnie Copley.
Sandra is survived by her son, Logan Copley, 2 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, a brother, Charles Copley Jr., a sister, Wanda Floyd, a special niece, Angie Moore, and a special friend and caregiver, Terry Richmond, along with several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.