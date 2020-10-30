1/1
Sandra Kay (Meachem) Kramer
1956 - 2020
Sandra Kay (Meachem) Kramer, 63, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 27, 1956, in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Lois and Mildred (Leach) Meachem.

Sandra is survived by her loving husband, Cecil Kramer; daughter, Amber Nicole Kramer; grandchild, Hunter Lois Kramer; siblings, Sharon (Phil) Rhoades and Terny Meachem; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.

In addition to her parents, Sandra was also preceded in death by her children, Cecil Roger Kramer II and Ashley Michelle Kramer; and brother, Jeff Meachem.

Sandra worked as a nurse's aid at the Chillicothe VA Medical Center for many years. She loved kayaking and riding motorcycles. She will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 2 at 1:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. Larry Leasure officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. The family will receive friends on Monday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to aid the family with expenses. Condolences can be made on Sandra's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
