Sarah A. Brown, 41, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly from natural causes at her home November 7, 2020.



She was born May 16, 1979, in Chillicothe to Donald R. and Barbara A. (Brown) Moody. On September 20, 2014, she married Ryan M. Brown, who survives.



Also surviving are her parents, Don and Barb Moody; Ryan's parents Tom and Carla Brown, all of Chillicothe; her sister Lisa (Andy) Hill, of Frankfort; niece and nephews: Austin Hill, Cameron Delp and Theo Cunningham; sisters-in-law McKenna Brown and Tessa Brown; and Ryan's grandmother Jessie Brown, all of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by her grandparents: Helen and Loren Moody, Kathryn and Royce Brown; and Ryan's grandmother Francis Elliot.



Sarah was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, Class of 1997 and had attended OU-Chillicothe. She worked at Horizon Chillicothe Telephone as the Sales and Marketing Coordinator.



Funeral services will be held at 12pm Thursday, Nov. 12, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastor John Nunley officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort. Friends may call Thursday from 10am until 12pm at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Brookside Church Food Pantry, 2215 Egypt Pike, Chillicothe, OH 45601.

