Scott DeWayne Coffman, 50, of Lucasville, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence.



He was born December 9, 1969 in Farmington, Missouri, a son of the late Billy Lee and Bonnie Jo Brooks Coffman.



Scott was the owner/operator of Area 51 Tattoo and Supplies in Jackson, Ohio. He was a 1987 Metamora Illinois High School graduate and a US Army veteran. Scott was one of the founders of the Dead Kings in Jackson, OH.



He is survived by his wife, Cathy Marie Marsh Coffman, whom he married June 20, 2007 in Portsmouth; two stepchildren, Gabrielle Thompson of Johnstown, PA and Brittany Thompson of Lucasville; one step grandson, Blake Herter; two brothers, Billy Wayne (Kathy) Coffman and Mark (Desiree) Coffman both of Illinois; and one sister, Robin (Tim) Mont of Illinois.



Graveside services will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 in Lucasville Cemetery with Roy Bennett officiating. Graveside military rites will be performed by the William Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from noon till 1 p.m. Friday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store