Scott E. Thompson, age 87, of Wellston, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born July 3, 1933 in Vinton County, Ohio to the late Donald Thompson and Ruth Lowe Thompson. Scott was an Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a former employee of McNally-Pittsburg Manufacturing in Wellston, where he was employed for 18 years, and then later retired from Martin-Marietta with 21 years of employment.
Scott always loved riding motorcycles and he enjoyed joining his friends in the breakfast club every morning at McDonalds. He was a member of the Orphans Friend Lodge #275 F&AM in Wilkesville, Valley of Columbus-Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite, and member and former President of the Shiloh Shrine Club. Scott was a former Wellston City Councilman for 12 years and a former Democratic Central Committeeman. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen Irene Coyle Thompson; son, Mark Thompson of Wellston; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Doug Martin of Hilliard; grandchildren, Scott Martin of Columbus, Jon Martin of Hilliard and Caroline Martin of Hilliard; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Besides his parents, Scott was preceded in death by sisters, Betty Bowman and Ann Laferty; and brother, Donald Thompson.
Calling hours will be Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston, with Masonic service beginning at 12:45 p.m. Funeral service will follow the calling hours at 1 P.M. with Pastor Dave Kelly officiating. Burial, with military honors, will be in the Ridgewood Cemetery. For those attending the service, facial coverings are required in the building and observe social distancing practices. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.