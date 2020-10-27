1/1
Shelby J. Adams
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shelby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shelby J. Adams, 83, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, passed away Oct. 26, 2020 in SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth, Ohio. She was born in South Portsmouth, Kentucky Sept. 29, 1937, a daughter of the late Chester and Alpha Allen McKenzie.

Preceded in death by one brother, Herbert E. McKenzie, one sister, Erma Hall and brother in law, Gene Seibert.

Surviving are two sons, Jerry (Bridget) Adams of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Michael (Rita) Adams of Sciotoville, Ohio, three sisters, Eunice (Darrell) Stephenson of South Portsmouth, Kentucky, Mary (Earl) Cremeans of Jackson, Ohio and Ailene Seibert of South Shore, Kentucky, brother in law, George Hall of South Shore, Kentucky and sister in law, Lafanna McKenzie of Lloyd, Kentucky, two grandchildren, Shane Adams and Jessie (Isiah) Pitts.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at the Roberson Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky with Darrell Stephenson, officiating. Burial will follow in Collier Memorial Gardens, South Portsmouth, Kentucky. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 from 6 till 8 p.m. and one hour before the service time on Friday.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio, 45662.

Online condolences can be left for the family at robersonfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved