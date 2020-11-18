Sherry Lee Kessler, age 73, of Wellston, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Hamden Nursing and Rehab in Hamden, Ohio. She was born April 23, 1947 in Jackson County, Ohio, daughter of the late Edward L. Kessler and Margaret Ricer Kessler.
Sherry was a 1965 graduate of Wellston High School and a member of the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wellston. She is survived by her cousins, Lucinda Kessler of Wellston, Marcia Kessler of Wellston, Lenoir Huston of Wilkesville, Kathy Nino of Jackson, Andrea Schoonmaker of Chillicothe, Jimmy Kessler of Las Vegas and Diana Labman of Las Vegas.
Graveside service will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Wellston with Father Nic Ventura officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston.
