Sherry Lee Kessler
1947 - 2020
Sherry Lee Kessler, age 73, of Wellston, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Hamden Nursing and Rehab in Hamden, Ohio. She was born April 23, 1947 in Jackson County, Ohio, daughter of the late Edward L. Kessler and Margaret Ricer Kessler.

Sherry was a 1965 graduate of Wellston High School and a member of the Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Wellston. She is survived by her cousins, Lucinda Kessler of Wellston, Marcia Kessler of Wellston, Lenoir Huston of Wilkesville, Kathy Nino of Jackson, Andrea Schoonmaker of Chillicothe, Jimmy Kessler of Las Vegas and Diana Labman of Las Vegas.

Graveside service will be Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Wellston with Father Nic Ventura officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
740-384-2424
Memories & Condolences
November 16, 2020
Praying for your family at this time.
Theresa
Classmate
