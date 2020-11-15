Shirley Ruth Hamilton, 80 of West Portsmouth, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Southern Ohio Medical Center. She was born on October 16, 1940, in Adams County to the late Thomas and Flossie Cook Howe. She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of God.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Hamilton, a son, Christopher Leon Byrd, and a sister, Irene Cantrell.
Shirley is survived by 2 sons; Hershel Hamilton and Thomas Hamilton, 5 daughters; Trudy Schmidt, Erica Gammon, Suree Cooper, Kitty Wade, and Lorin Hamilton, 2 sisters; Betty Foster and Thelma White, 22 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Chuck Holsinger officiating and interment in McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.