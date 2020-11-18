Stephen Barnhart, 69, of Piketon, passed away at 1:20 p.m on Monday, November 16, 2020 in Piketon Nursing Home following an extended illness.
He was born June 23, 1951 in Ross County to the late Donald Martin. and Alma VanHorn Barnhart.
Surviving are cousins, Margaret Seitz, of Stoutsville; Frank (Jan) Barnhart, of Florida; Ralyn Barnhart, of Chillicothe; an aunt, Sylvia Krafthefer, of Chillicothe.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Greenlawn Cemetery with Rev. Barry Bennett officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
