Stephen Doyle Fouch born August 9, 1949, was called to heaven unexpectedly on Sunday October 25, 2020.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years Debra Fouch, Father Doyle Fouch and Mother Bonnie (Jackson) Fouch.



Surviving are his sons: Matthew (Kimberly) Fouch, Nathan (Alena) Fouch; Grandchildren: Dylan Fouch, Jeremiah (Mariah) Andrews, Megan Fouch, Colt Andrews, Lillian Fouch, Nicholas Smith, Uriah Fouch and Ezra Fouch; Great-Grandchildren: Mahalia Lorenzo, Maverick Andrews and McKinley Fouch; Brothers: Greg (Sue-Ellen) Fouch, Mark (Patty) Fouch, Tim (Gale) Fouch, Chris (Laurie) Fouch; and many nieces and nephews; Special adopted son's Oliver C. Cousins, Matthew Dixon and longtime beloved best friend Larry (Annette) Street and their son Brandyn (Brittany) Street. Proceeded in death by great friends and neighbors, Danny Markel, Vance Mace and Dale Carter.



Steve was a graduate of Logan Elm High School in 1967. After Graduation Steve enlisted into the Army as a Helicopter Mechanic serving 4 years with tours in Vietnam. Steve retired from Kenworth Truck Company of Chillicothe in 2007 after more than 34 years of service.



Steve was known and loved by many for his kind heart, infectious laugh, big warm hugs and solid fatherly advice. A hard-working man that was always a good provider for his family and friends alike. He passionately loved his sons, wife, grandchildren and friends deeply. Steve enjoyed fishing, hunting and being around a fire with good company enjoying and talking about life. To have known Steve was a pleasure, in its own right, being in the presence of such an honorable man. The love for his daughters-in-law (Kimberly and Alena) was one of a kind, whether they were simply checking in, helping around the house or having a heart to heart conversation. An unconditional love, never wavering and always appreciated.



If you knew Steve and Debbie, you most likely heard him say he would be lost without her knowing that they were soulmates. She proved to be right one final time. Together in eternity, you will be deeply missed.



At his request, cremation services will be conducted by Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. A military graveside committal service will be scheduled and announced in the near future in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi.

