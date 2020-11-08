1/
Sue Ellen Geog
1945 - 2020
Sue Ellen Geog, age 75, of Wellston, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the Edgewood Manor in Wellston. She was born May 13, 1945 in Wellston, Ohio, daughter of the late James Harvey Bartlett and Gertrude Louise Sherman Bartlett. Sue attended the Community of Christ Church in Wellston, and in her spare time, she loved playing games on the computer and crocheting.

Sue is survived by children, Jim Larntz, Tim Larntz, Heather Geog and Ron Geog; siblings, Elmo Sherman, Ann Keating, Patty Frilling, Jim Bartlett, Jr., Barbara Turner and Jan Sanders; as well as several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her son, Brian Larntz; sister, Brenda Douglas; and nephew, Brent Bartlett.

In keeping with Sue's wishes, her body was cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Sue's memory can be given to Community of Christ Church, 652 Radcliff Lane, Wellston, Ohio 45692.

Arrangements are under the direction of the McWilliams Funeral Home in Wellston. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mcwilliams-funeralhome.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McWilliams Funeral Home - Wellston
125 East 1st Street
Wellston, OH 45692
740-384-2424
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Amy Ghearing
Friend
