1/1
Terry L. Link
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry L. Link, 68, of Washington Court House, passed away 4:41 p.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 in OSU Wexner Medical Center unexpectedly.

He was born September 22, 1952 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Joseph M. Jr. and Betty M. Green Link. On April 6, 1983, he married the former Toni L. Meadows who preceded him in death May 16, 2004.

Surviving are children, Sherry (Allen) Clark, of Piketon and Teri Lynn Link, of Westerville; grandchildren, Tyler Seevers, Marcus Seevers, Brayden Clark, Miranda Clark, Jordan Clark and fiancée (Libby Bennett), Brittany Clark, Christopher Pettiford and many other grandkids; great grandsons, Jaxson Seevers and Colden Seevers; his best buddy, Buster; sisters, Teresa J. (Jay) Garrett, of Washington C.H., OH and Melody (David) Kirsch, of Florida; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and a special friend, Tina Glass of Washington C.H., OH. He was predeceased by a brother, Joseph M. Link III.

Terry retired from Showa Aluminum and he liked to hunt and loved taking the grandkids and teaching them how to hunt. He loved spending time with his grandkids, especially his little buddy Brayden.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Clendaniel officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ware Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
Allen and Sherry,
Sorry to hear about the passing of your father/father in-law.
Scott Whipp
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved