Therese Anne Doerr, 92, years young, of Portsmouth, Ohio passed away on November 23, 2020 at Wesley Village. She was a native of Portsmouth, she was born September 27, 1928, a daughter to the late Richard A. Haag and Elizabeth M. (Orlett) Haag. She was a homemaker, member of the American Legion Auxiliary, past secretary and member of the Scioto County MR/DD board, past President of S.T.A.R. Workshop Auxiliary, past secretary of S.T.A.R. Inc. board, past financial secretary of the Catholic Ladies of Columbus, lifelong member of the St. Mary's Annunciation Catholic Church.



Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Edward (Jack) Doerr, died February 6, 1977, she married Jack on June 10, 1948. She is also preceded in death by three brothers, Albert Haag of Columbus, James Haag of Indianapolis, IN and Bill Haag of Columbus, and a son-in-law, Greg Barney.



She loved the Cincinnati Reds and the Ohio State Football team.



Therese is survived by her children, Gary S. (Connie Nourse) Doeer of Wheelersburg, Jacqueline (Jackie) A. (Greg) Barney of Bardstown, KY, and Suzette Doerr of Portsmouth, four grandchildren; Brian Taylor, Bryan Doerr, Angie Hommrich, and Bekki Malcolmson. She was a loving grandmother of fourteen great-grandchildren; Zach, Nathan, Brooke, Taylor, Casey, Sammy, Jack, Austin, Logan, Emma, Adalyn, Abby, Adam, Anna and several nieces and nephews.



We would like to mention the special care she was getting from the Wesley Village staff members, so kind and caring in her final hours.



Services will be private and burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Melcher Hammer Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



A Memorial Mass will be at a later date.

