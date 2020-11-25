It is with great sadness that the family of Timothy "Tee" Jay Collins, 58, of Cynthiana, Ohio passed 2:17 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at his home.Tee was born January 13, 1962 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late, Thomas Edward Collins and Marilyn Louise (Adams) Collins.Surviving are a son, Ryan Collins, daughter, Erika Crabtree, two grandchildren, three brothers, Thomas (Janie Hopkins) Collins, Michael (Kim) Collins and Ronald (Ronda) Collins and sister, Teresa (Greg) Leeth.Tee was preceded in death by his parents.Tee loved the outdoors. He enjoyed gardening, mushroom hunting, playing his guitar and making people laugh. He was a great guy that would help anyone in need and will be missed greatly.A celebration of life will be held with a private graveside service at the convenience of the family.Contributions may be made in Tee's memory to Boyer Funeral Home, 125 W. 2nd Street, Waverly, Ohio, 45690 to help with funeral expenses.