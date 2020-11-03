Timothy Lee Cooper, 40, of West Portsmouth, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 as a result of an automobile accident.



He was born February 8, 1980 in Portsmouth, a son of David and Connie Jean Ellis Cooper Jr. of West Portsmouth



He was a self-employed brick mason. He loved to play baseball and hunt with his Dad.



Tim is also survived by his wife, Jennifer Carver Cooper whom he married April 4, 2015 at Duck Run; two sons, Zachary Cooper of West Portsmouth and Caleb Cooper of Franklin Furnace; one brother, David Michael (Cassandra) Cooper of Wheelersburg; and one sister, Patricia (Todd) Dingus of Portsmouth.



Funeral services will be conducted at noon, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Duck Run Community Church with Curt Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville and an hour prior to the service Thursday at the church.

