Tommy Whisman, 86, of Lucasville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at SOMC Hospice on Sunday November 1st, among family. He was born to the late John and Pearl (Nee: Caldwell) Whisman. Tommy was married to his wife Delores (Nee: Buckler) Whisman for 55 years.



Surviving are two daughters, Rebecca Williams and Mary Jane (Curtis) Messer. He is also preceded in death by two sons Johnnie Dale and Tommy Eugene Whisman. Big Tommy has seven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. He has six loving sisters and two brothers. Including, one sister and one brother already in heaven. Tommy loved Bluegrass music, deer hunting, gardening and his little red truck.



At his request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to SOMC Hospice.



F.C. Daehler caring for the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store