MCDERMOTT-Vera "Nanny" Guilkey, 98, of McDermott, died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at SOMC. She was born December 28, 1921 in School Craft County, Michigan to the late Rubin and Eveline (Mullins) Lumpkins. In her younger years, Vera worked in sales for Copy-Cat Fashion, Kobacker's, and J.C. Penny.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Guilkey, who died on November 21, 1989, two sons, David Guilkey and Robert L. Guilkey II., three grandchildren, Katie Graf, Rikki Ashley, and Rubin Guilkey, a daughter-in-law, Sheila Guilkey, and her sisters, Jenny Long, Lottie Canfield, and Catherine Lumpkins, and her brothers, Roy, Carl, Laben, and Clifford Lumpkins. She is survived by her children; Cheri L. Graf of McDermott, Steve Guilkey (Kelly) of Tiffin, Jon T. Guilkey of McDermott, and Woodrow Karl Guilkey (Ruthie) of Tiffin, a daughter-in-law, Susie Guilkey of Rosemount, a sister, Ruby Holt (Donald) of Stout, 11 grandchildren; Leigh Guilkey, Alexis Guilkey, Steven Guilkey, Katie Pinkston, Timmy Guilkey, Josh Guilkey, Jason Guilkey, Sarah Guilkey, Gregory (Ali) Graf, Crystal (JD) Graf-McKenzie, Audri Graf. Nanny also leaves behind 21 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and her "pride and joy", Tinker, her little Yorkie.



She was loved by everyone that ever met her. She was known for her homemade rolls and her love of her family and friends. Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth, with Pastor Scott Holley officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Portsmouth. A visitation for friends and family will be on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Melcher Hammer Funeral Home from 5:30 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. As per city of Portsmouth requirement, a face mask or covering will be required while in the funeral home.





