Vicky Kay (Leach) Perkins, 71, of Chillicothe, died November 14, 2020, at her home, following an extended illness.



She was born January 9, 1949 in Chillicothe to the late Neal and Martha Graves Leach. She married Roger D. Perkins Sr., who survives. Also surviving are her son, Neil (Lisa) Burton, of Waverly; a brother, Robbie Leach, of Chillicothe; a step-son Dean Perkins Jr., a step-daughter, Tony (Forrest) Henderson; grandchildren, Ryle Lee Ariel Bloomfield, Jacob Allen Burton, Miracle Marie Henderson, Karina Johnson, and Shawna Vandermark; and great-grandchildren, Kayden Burton and Conner Vandermark. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Burton; a sister, Tina Eileen Leach, and a grandson Jacob Burton.



Vicky loved cats, gardening, ginseng and mushroom hunting; fishing and being with family.



Following cremation, graveside services, in Londonderry Cemetery, will be announced at a later date



