Vicky Kay (Leach) Perkins
1949 - 2020
Vicky Kay (Leach) Perkins, 71, of Chillicothe, died November 14, 2020, at her home, following an extended illness.

She was born January 9, 1949 in Chillicothe to the late Neal and Martha Graves Leach. She married Roger D. Perkins Sr., who survives. Also surviving are her son, Neil (Lisa) Burton, of Waverly; a brother, Robbie Leach, of Chillicothe; a step-son Dean Perkins Jr., a step-daughter, Tony (Forrest) Henderson; grandchildren, Ryle Lee Ariel Bloomfield, Jacob Allen Burton, Miracle Marie Henderson, Karina Johnson, and Shawna Vandermark; and great-grandchildren, Kayden Burton and Conner Vandermark. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Angela Burton; a sister, Tina Eileen Leach, and a grandson Jacob Burton.

Vicky loved cats, gardening, ginseng and mushroom hunting; fishing and being with family.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in Londonderry Cemetery. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Londonderry Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
