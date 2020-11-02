Virginia Carol Hankins, 85, of Waverly, Ohio passed 3:27 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 in O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.Virginia was born February 28, 1935 in Waverly, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harold Elwood Newton and Mildred Maxine (Dyke) Newton. On February 18, 1953 she was united in marriage to Dale L. Hankins, who preceded her in death on November 4, 1974.Surviving are two sisters, Roma Newton and Deena Stephens and husband Danny, her daughters, Brenda Davis and husband David and Therisa "Teri" Arledge and husband Ted, three grandchildren, Cortney White, Marc White, and Jeremy Davis, two great-grandchildren, Tyler Davis and Lindsey Young, and one great-great-grandchild, Hayden Young.She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Christopher Hankins, and brother, Phillip Newton.Virginia was a retired pharmacy technician and a former member of Victory Chapel Church.Graveside services will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Evergreen Union Cemetery, Bridge St, Waverly with Pastor Lyndsey Sternes officiating.The family will receive friends at Boyer Funeral Home 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 and from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.