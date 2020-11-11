Vitura Sommers, 96, of Chillicothe, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her family.
Born Vitura Strickland on June 26, 1924 in Shinebone Valley, Clay County, Alabama she was the eighth child of the late Josepheus and Cora (Newsome) Strickland. On November,13,1943 she married the love of her life the late James Sommers of Chillicothe, Ohio, together they shared 51 years of marriage prior to his death in 1994.
Vitura was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend. She is survived by her children Julia (Frank) Penwell, Cheryl Simpson, Mary Forcum, Angela Mees (Brian Wheeler), Elizabeth Robbins, David Sommers, daughter-in-law Linda Sommers, and son-in-law Randy King; 22 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren with one on the way, and 5 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and loving 4 legged companions Fritz and Callie. In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by son James Joseph Sommers, daughter Deborah Denise King; son-in-laws Willard Simpson, James Forcum, and Gary Robbins; grandchildren Vincenzo Somma, Clifford Pelletier, Hannah Mees, and Christine Pelletier. Brothers Irvin, Eugene, James Edward, and Ezell Strickland; sisters Lela Shaddix, Audrey Baker and Lucille Forbus.
Vitura graduated from Lineville High School in 1943. She met her husband while he was stationed in Alabama during WWII, the two later relocated to Chillicothe, Ohio. Vitura worked at General Electric in Circleville, Ohio, retiring in 1987 with 22 years of service. She and her husband would later open Mt. Logan Ceramics. Allowing them to practice their artistic abilities and share their love of ceramics with many in the area, including many of their children and grandchildren. Vitura also shared her talents of sewing and crocheting with family and friends, with many enjoying her afghans to this day.
Vitura was a devout Christian and member of Sunrush Church of Christ where she spent Sunday mornings teaching Sunday school to the youth of the church. She enjoyed spending her summers participating in the church's annual vacation bible school. Her love for the Lord was displayed every day of her life with her kindness, compassion and love. Till the last of her days, she was forever cordial, saying, "Thank you." "I appreciate that." And telling her family, "I love you, too." In answer to their adorations to her. Many times, her children have been told they have such a sweet mother. When told directly that she was adorable or sweet, her eyes would twinkle, she would laugh and say, "You're nuts."
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Sunrush Church of Christ with Ron Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
