Walter Howard Miller, 77, of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center.



He was born March 15, 1943 in Ashland, Kentucky, son of the late Earl Lawrence and Lois Eleanor (Jordan) Miller. On December 31, 1965, he married Carolyn June (Urick) Miller, and together they shared nearly 55 years of marriage.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two children, Michelle Lynn (John) Wolfe, and Charles Lawrence (Jennifer) Miller; his grandchildren, Whitlee Michelle (Jordan) Wayland, Joshua Everett Trimble, Evan Howard Miller, and Faith Ella Miller; and two siblings, Thomas Earl Miller, and Karla Kay (Marvin) Shoults.



Walter was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, class of 1960. Upon his graduation, he joined the United States Air Force where he honorably served from October 1, 1960 to October 2, 1964. He went on to work as a service technician for NCR before finally retiring. He was a member of the First Assembly of God in Chillicothe, a member of the F&AM Scioto Lodge #6, a life member of the NRA, and a life member of the National Muzzle Loading Riffle Association.



A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home with Pastor Shaun Howard officiating. The funeral will begin with a Masonic Service. Military graveside services conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 11:00am until the time of the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the First Assembly of God, 2580 Western Avenue, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601 in his honor.

