Wanda L. Phipps
Phipps, Wanda L., 90 years of age, lifetime Portsmouth resident, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Wanda was a Charter member of Portsmouth Eagles Ladies Auxillary. She worked many years at her family's store, Aeh's Family Market and retired from Portsmouth Kroger. She loved spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Harold Aeh & Garnet Lucille (Nee: Fosnaugh) Aeh-Rochon, and her loving husband of more than 20 years Arnold Phipps when he passed away in 1969, as well as her brothers and sister-in-law, Roy and Eugene (Lori) Aeh.

She is survived by her loving sons, Roy (Tammy), Mike Phipps of Portsmouth and Wil (Heath) Phipps of Orlando, FL, devoted daughters, Penny (The Late Robert) Harris, Becky Phipps, and Susan (The late Johnny) Williams all of Portsmouth, sister, Judy Aeh and brother, Gary (Carol) Aeh, sister-in-law Joann Aeh all of Portsmouth, twelve grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 13 great great grandchildren, several grand puppies and many nieces and nephews. The family will celebrate her life in a private setting and she will be laid to rest in Old Wheelersburg Cemetery. F.C. Daehler Mortuary caring for the family.


Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2020.
