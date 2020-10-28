William Eugene Hayslip, 78, of Latham, Ohio passed 6:03 a.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 in Four Seasons of Washington, Washington Courthouse, Ohio.William was born November 16, 1941 in Kentucky the son of the late Dorothy Noble. On October 25, 1961, he was united in marriage to Anna Kathryn (Johnson) Hayslip, who preceded him in death February 16, 2013.Surviving are three daughters, Tammy Hayslip of Rarden, Ohio, Teresa Hayslip of Piketon, Ohio, and Wendy Lowe of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, fifteen grandchildren, Arthur Young, Misty Young, Candice Holman, Nick Holman, Derrian Holman, Kathryn Lawhun, David Lawhun, Taylan Lowe, Taytiana Lowe, Tayseneca Lowe, Ashton Lowe, Braydon Brill, Kristen Hayslip, Desirae Hayslip, and Destiny Hayslip, and twenty-four great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, William A. Hayslip, two grandsons, Koty Lawhun and J.J. Holman, and multiple brothers and sisters.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home in Waverly with Brother Jerry Arbaugh officiating. Burial will follow in Washburn Cemetery, Byington, Ohio.The family will receive friends at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service.