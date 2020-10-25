1/1
William Joseph Kelley
1971 - 2020
William Joseph Kelley, 49, of Chillicothe, died unexpectedly 2:02 a.m., October 23, 2020.

He was born January 2, 1971 in Portsmouth, OH to Bruce William Kelley and Doris Jean Thornton Adams, who survive. On October 22, 2008 he married Jodi R. Hice Kelley, who survives. In addition to his parents and wife, survivors include three children, Lucas C. Maple, Kentucky, Reece "Gipper" Kelley, Newark, and Payton "Knute" Mead, Chillicothe; siblings, O'Brien Kelley, New York, NY and Shannon Kelley, Powell, OH; an "adopted sister", Leslie Meade, Chillicothe. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, including special grandparents Harold W. and Ruth I. Kelley and Tressie Thornton

Mr. Kelley was a US Navy veteran and was employed in the Food Service Department at the VA Medical Center-Chillicothe. He was an avid Notre Dame football fan. His car was covered with ND magnets and stickers and you couldn't miss it. He also enjoyed bug hunting with Payton. Joe surpassed most step fathers. His love and dedication leave a void that can't be filled. He was a fierce advocate for helping Payton navigate autism. He loved his family completely. He always had a ready smile and a laugh that will live on in the echoes of our minds. Now he can "PLAY LIKE A CHAMPION TODAY" and he'll "WIN JUST ONE MORE FOR THE GIPPER!"

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, with Jeff Blakeman officiating, and remarks from Joe's uncle, Merit Smith. Military graveside services, conducted by the US Navy, will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery's Soldier Square. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral at Haller's on Tuesday. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Haller Funeral Home, 1661 Western Ave., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

Published in Southern Ohio Today from Oct. 25 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
OCT
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
