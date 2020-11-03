Wilma Donahue, 67, of Carl Penn Road, Waverly, Ohio passed 7:11 a.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 in OSU Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.Wilma was born September 2, 1953 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the daughter of the late Pard Montgomery and Missouri (Russell) Lewis. On August 27, 1968, she was united in marriage to James Donahue, who survives.Also surviving are a son, James Dale (Pam Allen) Donahue, two grandchildren, James O.D. (Kierstin) Donahue and Izabella Donahue, three great-grandchildren, James O.L. Donahue, Finn Donahue and Maxx Donahue, two sisters, Phyllis (Cecil) Nickell and Geraldine Pinkerton, two brothers, Bill (Ellen Ison) Montgomery and Wendell Montgomery, best friend, Bonnie Bridenbaker and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rozena Ward.Wilma was a homemaker.Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Boyer Funeral Home, Waverly, Ohio with Bro. Emerson Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Latham Cemetery, Waverly, Ohio. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.