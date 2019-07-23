ADELE CARTER, 68, of Accoville, W.Va., mother of Deshawna Carter of Kistler, W.Va., and Bradley Clark of Accoville, died July 18 in Dignity Hospice, Chapmanville, W.Va. She retired from Man Appalachian Regional Hospital. There will be a celebration of life, 1 p.m. Thursday, Man (W.Va.) Church of God; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern WV from July 23 to July 24, 2019