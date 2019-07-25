ADELE CARTER, 68, of Accoville, W.Va., mother of Deshawna Carter of Kistler, W.Va., and Bradley Clark of Accoville, died July 18 in Dignity Hospice, Chapmanville, W.Va. She retired from Man Appalachian Regional Hospital. There was a celebration of life 1 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Man (W.Va.) Church of God; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation was two hours before service at the church. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Southern WV from July 25 to July 26, 2019