AIXA GARCES DAMRON, age 66, of Meador, W.Va., was born on January 2, 1953 in the providence of Chiriqui Panama, a daughter of the late Lucas and Rovira De Garces. She passed away April 12, 2019 at the Pikeville Medical Center of Pikeville, Ky. A memorial service will be on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 1-4 p.m. at The Lord's House of Phelps, Ky., with Rev. Gerald Fields officiating and in honoring Aixa's wishes, cremation has taken place. Expressions of sympathy may also be shared with the family by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Chambers Funeral Services Inc., of Matewan, W.Va.
Published in Southern WV from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019